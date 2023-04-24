Detectives in Rotherham have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery, in which a knife was used.

It is reported that on Tuesday February 14 at about 7am, four men entered the Tesco Express forecourt store on Wortley Road. They entered the area behind the counter and started taking cigarettes. Staff members confronted them, with one of the men taking out a knife and jabbing a member of staff, who received minor injuries.

The men then fled on foot with the stolen cigarettes. Officers attended and located one man nearby. He was apprehended, arrested and then subsequently charged on suspicion of robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Enquiries have since been pro-actively carried out into the incident and detectives are now keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Latest forecourt crime round-up

• A man has appeared in court accused of stealing nearly £2,000-worth of tobacco products from Hills Long Mile Filling Station in Workington, where he worked. Stephen Young is accused of stealing the items, worth £1,966.47 on October 22 last year. He elected for trial by jury and will appear at Carlisle Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 15. He was granted unconditional bail

• A drug dealer was found with around £8,000-worth of cocaine and cannabis after he tried to run away from a police officer at a petrol station.

Dylan Kinson, 21, stopped at a Texaco petrol station in Bridgend on February 17 last year where he passed a police officer who could smell cannabis from his Audi. Having seen the officer, the defendant remained in the petrol station but the officer told him to open his car.

According to Wales Online, a sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court heard Kinson tried to get into the car and drive off but the officer closed the car door on his fingers. He then tried to run off but was apprehended by the officer and a member of the public.

Kinson was arrested and taken to a police station, where he tested positive for cannabis. He was also found to be driving while disqualified and uninsured. He was sentenced to 44 months imprisonment.