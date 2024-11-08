EG On The Move opened a new build at Colne in Lancashire yesterday, bringing owner Zuber Issa’s burgeoning forecourt estate to 45 sites.

The launch takes place just days after Zuber completed on the acquisition of 34 petrol filling stations formerly owned by EG Group – the business he set up 23 years ago with his brother Mohsin.

This new to industry location at the end of the M65 off Whitewalls Drive, has a Spar shop, EG On The Move fuel, and soon to go live, electric vehicle charging. It also has a standalone Starbucks drive-thru cafe, a Subway, and Sbarro New York-style pizza concession, with internal seating.

It is open 24-hours and serves commuters travelling to Yorkshire, and locals travelling to and from nearby towns Nelson, Brierfield and Colne, as well as benefiting from being close to Boundary Mill shopping centre and the renowned Banny’s fish & chip eaterie.

The development offers the neighbourhood much-needed services, says EG On The Move’s commercial director Ilyas Munshi. “It gives people living in the area access to modern facilities, as well as motorists travelling to Boundary Mill. And being outside of town it will become a destination, with lots of parking.”

The £5 million plans for the 8.6 acre site had originally been rejected by Pendle Council for being ‘out of scale and character’ with the surrounding countryside and also because of the impact the development could have on local retailers. But development company Monte Blackburn appealed to the government’s planning inspectorate, which overturned the refusal giving permission for the site, together with 30 forecourt parking spaces, eight dedicated EV points and car wash.