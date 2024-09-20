Zuber Issa has opened a new build forecourt in Wherstead, Suffolk, this week – his seventh EG On the Move site in partnership with the Co-op.

The 24-hour site, on the A137 Ipswich Road, off Junction 56 of the A14, has four electric vehicle chargepoints, eight standard fuel pumps, plus four heavy goods vehicle and two AdBlue pumps.

Wherstead Services is the seventh and final opening that Zuber has signed up with the Co-op in an initial trial announced in July.

The site’s Co-op convenience store has a Subway, Greggs, and self-service Starbucks, as well as bakery products and a focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce, meal ideas, sandwiches and everyday essentials. The range also includes Fairtrade products, flowers, car care goods, and free-from, and vegan products.

The Co-op is keen on rolling out its convenience franchise cross the forecourt industry. EG On the Move, which now operates 42 sites across the UK, is the second petrol retailer to sign up to the agreement, which originally launched with Top 50 Indie SGN.