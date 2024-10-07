EG on the Move can go ahead with its plans for a new site at Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, near the first Severn Bridge, after agreeing to add two pedestrian crossings nearby.

The site is adjacent to Junction 2 of the M48 and comprises a petrol filling station, HGV forecourt, a shop, restaurant and coffee drive-thrus and EV charging zone. The site will also have 75 car parking spaces including 10% EV charging and disabled spaces.

Monmouthshire Council’s planning committee was concerned that locals from residential areas would try to cross a busy road to get to EG on the Move’s two drive-thrus.

Planning permission for the roadside services had been granted last year subject to an additional application to cover the pedestrian crossings.

There will now be one crossing on the main road with a footpath connection and an additional crossing at the southern access. There will be no crossing near the northern access in a bid to deter pedestrians from using the roundabout at the junction to cross.

The crossings have to be in place before the site can open.