EG On the Move yesterday opened its 47th forecourt – Elmswell Services – on the A14 between Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket in Suffolk.

The new to industry development, the last for Zuber Issa’s business this year, includes a Spar convenience store with a Subway and Greggs food to go concessions.

There is also a Starbucks drive-thru, which will be complemented with a second drive-thru early next year. Details of the brand associated with the later development are undisclosed.

Also, there will be four petrol pump islands, and eight bays for super-fast smart chargers, which can power cars simultaneously with a different energy output to suit each vehicle.

EG on the Move’s development projects director Alex Kenwright says that the facility is much needed on the busy dual carriageway – the main route to the south coast – which is notorious for having insufficient modern pit stops for drivers.

The EG on the Move site benefits from having in excess of 40,000 vehicles passing daily, thanks to its position at junction 47 of the A14.