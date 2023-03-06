A freehold former petrol station site in Cradley Heath in the West Midlands will be up for auction on Thursday March 30, with a guide price of £100k-plus.

Located on the corner of Newlyn Road and Corngreaves Road (B4173) and opposite Prince Street, the 0.2 acre site still has its blue Power forecourt canopy. It has petrol pumps, a small brick-built shop with twin roller shutters, a small office, a toilet and a valeting area.

Auctioneers, Bond Wolfe, said it may be suitable for continuance of its existing use or a number of alternative uses including redevelopment, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent.

The property is being offered via a remote auction with bidding by proxy, telephone or internet only on March 30 at 9am. Anyone interested will need to pre-register for remote bidding, no later than 24 hours prior to the auction at www.bondwolfe.com