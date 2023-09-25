Certas Energy has marked the opening of its new wet depot with an official launch event, showing its continued commitment to providing a local and reliable service to Isle of Wight residents and businesses

Leading fuel distributor Certas Energy has underlined its commitment to powering and heating Isle of Wight homes, farms and businesses by opening a new depot in East Cowes.

The opening of the depot was marked with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by Certas Energy’s local customers. The new depot, which brings together an expert team with a combined 90 years of experience, cements Certas Energy as the go-to fuel supplier for the Isle of Wight.

One of the key benefits to local people and businesses is that the depot is a wet depot, meaning that fuel is housed on-site. With the majority of the island being off-grid, responsive, reliable fuel supply is critical to keep homes warm and businesses moving. Thanks to the new wet depot, on-island supply and Certas Energy’s five-strong tank fleet, customers can expect faster fuel delivery times than previously possible. The depot, which employs seven members of staff, currently supplies kerosene, diesel and red diesel.

The company has had a presence on the island since 1969. First established under the Vectis Oils brand, it changed names a number of times, with Certas Energy taking over 10 years ago.

Business account manager Vickie Hyde, whose father Peter Grannum set up Vectis Oils, said: “We are delighted with the new depot, and it represents an important investment in the community. People living on the Isle of Wight are like one big family and, having grown up on the island, there’s nothing better than knowing we’re supporting local businesses, farms and residents. It was very special to welcome the local business community to the depot for our launch event, we can’t wait to further build on our reputation as a trusted, local supplier and mainstay of the island community.”