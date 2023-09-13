Forecourt operators including MFG, Moto Hospitality, Exelby Services and Certas Energy have all received grants from an £8m government scheme to improve roadside facilities for lorry drivers.

A total of 39 roadside facilities across England will each receive a share of £8m from the Department for Transport (DfT) and a further £11m from industry to upgrade truck stops for lorry drivers.

The improvements will boost welfare facilities like showers, rest areas and restaurants, and increase heavy goods vehicle (HGV) parking capacity while improving security for drivers.

The funding comes from the government’s HGV parking and driver welfare grant scheme and forms part of an up to £100m joint investment between government and industry to support the logistics sector.

MFG was awarded grants to improve parking facilities at three sites, Esso Foston Service Station, Lincolnshire, Esso Toll Bar Service Station, Lincolnshire, and BP Thetford Service Station, Norfolk.

Moto won support for improvement works at six of its services, and Exelby Services was awarded grants for two of its sites, Coneygarth and A19 Southbound in North Yorkshire.

Certas Energy was given backing for parking improvements at the Hollies Truckstop in Staffordshire.

Today also marks the launch of the second window for roadside facility operators to bid for further funding to improve lorry roadside facilities across England. The window will close on 20 November 2023.

Roads minister Richard Holden said: “Day and night, our lorry drivers and hauliers work tirelessly to deliver essential food, goods and medical supplies up and down the country.

“As we continue supporting the haulage sector in playing its crucial role in helping to grow the economy, these first winners will help ensure lorry drivers have great facilities where they can safely park, sleep and rest.”

Richard Smith, Road Haulage Association managing director, said: “We are pleased that the first tranche of grants has been announced and that lorry drivers will soon benefit from the improvements this scheme is helping to fund.

“We would encourage other operators to apply for funding to help them upgrade, too. Better facilities and more safe and secure parking for truckers are a key priority for our industry.”

Mike Heaton, head of estate development Roadside Services from Certas Energy UK, said: “Enhancing driver welfare and ensuring that hauliers have somewhere safe, clean and secure to park their vehicles is a leading priority of our business – and the DfT funding is a vital step in giving drivers the facilities they deserve.

“DfT has Certas Energy’s ongoing support on its mission to improve driver facilities.”