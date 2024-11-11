Bryan Main is the new managing director for UK mobillity at Certas Energy, after more than 15 years at the business.

The former European sourcing director, who replaces Richard Billington, is a qualified accountant. He joined Certas Energy when Brogan Fuels was acquired in 2009.

During his time at Certas Energy, Main has held numerous senior roles with the business, including general sales manager, and European lubricants finance director, before becoming European sourcing director in 2022.

Prior to joining Certas Energy, Main worked within the banking and financial services sector.

He is described as family orientated, and as having a passion for football, rugby and golf.

Richard Billington has moved to another role at Certas Energy.