Top 50 Indie Niza Enterprises has acquired two forecourts near Yate, from Mike Cheskin who is retiring after 26 years in the industry.

Visvanathan Ragunathan, known as Ragu, saw potential to develop the sites – Charfield Service Station and Cotswold Service Station, in South Gloucestershire.

He hopes to partner with Southern Co-op to develop the shops, which were previoulsy unbranded, with additional services. He also plans to extend opening hours, including introducing trading on Sundays. And fuel wise, Ragu plans to keep the forecourts branded Gulf.

Niza Enterprises is ranked as the UK’s 49th biggest independent forecourt operator in Forecourt Trader’s Top Indies report published in February, with six forecourts at the time, including five with Texaco fuel and one Shell. Among the services at the sites are National Lottery, Paypoint, Payzone, Costa and ATMs.

Ragu says: “I am delighted with these latest additions to our group, and we have big plans to develop the sites further, particularly the shops. We will be opening Sundays and are looking to introduce a number of other services to each site.”

Mike Cheskin originally bought his first forecourt after he left an oil company, where he was a territory manager. Spotting the opportunity to operate his own forecourt, he acquired Charfield Service Station and two years later Cotswold Service Station. In more recent years, his family joined the business, with both his son and daughter involved in the day-to-day running of the sites.

Mike says that he decided to sell the businesses having reached the age of 77. “Having made the momentous decision, I contacted Dave Morris of Christie & Co. The sale, which was not without its challenges, was conducted in a very professional manner with Dave always available to assist in the challenging matters.”

Dave Morris, regional director at Christie & Co, adds, “It’s great to get this sale over the line for Mike and his family. The sale demonstrates that the forecourt market is buoyant and independent regional groups remain acquisitive for the right opportunities. There was good potential here to add value and I look forward to visiting the sites after Ragu has settled in.”