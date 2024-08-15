Former Forecourt Trader of the Year winner Gloucester Services is celebrating 10 years of business as well as its charity partnership with the Gloucestershire Gateway Trust.

Since opening its doors in the summer of 2014 – and winning the top accolade at the Forecourt Trader Awards in 2015 – the partnership with the Trust has created over 400 jobs, invested over £4m in local community initiatives, supported 130 local producers within 30 miles and offered employment initiatives to over 100 people facing barriers to permanent employment.

Up to 3p in every pound of non-fuel sales at the services is reinvested in local community projects. That means that since its opening, over £4m has been reinvested through Gloucestershire Gateway Trust into community projects and development activity to support regeneration.

Sarah Dunning, chair of Westmorland Family says: “It’s hard to comprehend that 10 years have passed since we opened, and it feels quite emotional to have reached this milestone. Our original vision was simple. We wanted to create a building sensitive to its surrounding landscape. We wanted to create a platform for local farmers and producers to sell their produce. We wanted to be a good local employer, helping in particular those who struggle to find work. And we wanted to connect with our local communities, making a difference to those who need it.”

Where it all began

In 2007, conversations started on the local social housing estate of Matson in Gloucester about how to turn the M5 motorway into an asset to create local jobs and sustainable income.

Mark Gale, chief executive of Gloucestershire Gateway Trust searched for a partner that shared the same set of values as the Trust to deliver the project. His research led him to Dunning. A unique partnership between the charity and business was formed, with both having a stake in the business and how it is run

Gloucester Services opened its doors of the northbound carriageway of the M5 in 2014. The southbound services followed shortly after in July 2015, opened by King Charles in 2015, who himself is a champion of sustainability.

Gloucester Services Farmshop and Kitchen works with many local producers. Bini Ludlow, who makes authentic Indian curries credits Gloucester Services with contributing to her success: “When we first started to supply the Services, we were very much a “kitchen table” business, making the curries from our home kitchen. The confidence that they showed in our products gave us the courage to invest in a production unit which has grown our business enormously. Without Gloucester Services, I don’t think we’d be where we are today.”

Local jobs for local people

Gloucester Services, together with the Gloucestershire Gateway Trust, created the ‘Bridging the Gap’ programme to help people experiencing barriers to work – such as disability, learning difficulties, language, or lack of skills – boost their skills and confidence and have a guaranteed interview for real job roles at Gloucester Services. Since 2021, over 70 people have completed the course with 71% of candidates being offered roles at the services, with a colleague retention rate of 49%, which is high for service industry roles.

Community grants

Since 2017 over £2m has been reinvested back into local communities through the Gloucestershire Gateway Trust. Core funding has been provided to 12 local community partners who each receive £60,000 over three years, which has enabled them to make a difference locally. A further £200,000 in one-off community grants has helped many other local community organisations and schools.

Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust (GWT) has been a core-funded community partner and has received £20,000 per year for eight years in community development funding.