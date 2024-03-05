Gridserve, which has identified electric retail hubs as an area of expansion, has opened eight medium powered bays at Slough Retail Park.

Located close to the M4, Gridserve says the site will serve shoppers as well as electric vehicle drivers passing through the area.

The four dual charging units have power up to 129kW units, with both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors, and they accept contactless payment. They also provide real-time status updates to EV charging maps, showing how many of the chargers are available for use at any time.

Gridserve says that electric retail hubs are a ”vital solution to support the growing number of electric vehicles on the roads”, with one million electric cars having been sold in the UK.

It says its electric retail hubs complement its electric super hubs used by motorists who need high power charging on the UK’s motorways, as well as its all-electric forecourts, which ”offer an EV experience for the local community”.

Gridserve’s chief customer experience officer Rebecca Trebble, said. ”We look forward to opening more electric retail hubs to support the transition to net zero transportation soon.”

Gridserve now has over 175 locations with over 1,200 charging bays, including the newly-opened London Gatwick all-electric forecourt.