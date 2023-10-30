Nearly half of UK adults with driving licences are not interested in buying an EV. The news comes from a YouGov poll conducted on behalf of the National Franchised Dealers Association into consumer attitudes in the automotive sector in the UK.

The majority of respondents not interested in EVs were in the 55-plus age group with those aged 25-34 mostly likely to make the switch to electric.

When considering factors that would encourage respondents to purchase an EV, running cost advantages came out top (42%) followed by environmental benefits (36%) and convenience of home charging (19%).

Price of EVs was the greatest barrier to purchase (62%) followed by lack of charging facilities (57%) and then concerns about battery life (54%). Range anxiety came in fourth with 53% of respondents citing it as a concern.