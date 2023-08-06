The size and scale of Hendersons’ plans to build a ‘neighbourhood centre’, including a forecourt, at land off the Ballymaconaghy Road in the Four Winds area of Belfast has shocked and upset residents, according to a local councillor.

Castlereagh South Alliance Councillor Michelle Guy told Belfast Live that the community felt it was being exploited by developers.

Hendersons’ plans are for two retail units including a EuroSpar shop, one hot food unit, a petrol station with six pumps and four EV charging points. The development would also include an ATM as well as car and cycle parking.

Guy said she had spoken to Hendersons directly about the application but the company said it had run the numbers and concluded that this was a commercially viable opportunity.

A Henderson Group spokesperson told Belfast Live: “At Henderson Group, we are committed to enhancing neighbourhoods with our stores, their services and products.

“We invest in local communities to provide job opportunities and bring value to the doorsteps of shoppers when they need it most. We will continue to engage with the local community and work with them as plans progress for our new development on the Ballymaconaghy Road.”