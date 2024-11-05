Phasing out the use of the word ‘shoplifting’, and developing improved crime reporting systems are two recommendations which a House of Lords Committee is recommending to take a harder line on preventing shop theft.

The House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee, which is recommending 15 measures to deal with the epidemic of shop theft says that using the word ‘shoplifting’ trivialises a serious, often organised crime that has a devastating effect on retailers.

It is also calling for a continuation of Home Office funding for Pegasus, a business and policing partnership aimed at improving how retailers share intelligence, for at least a second year. And it wants to prioritise community-based interventions aimed at reducing reoffending.

This comes after the Chancellor announced in the Budget last week, that the government is taking action to deal with the sharp rise in shop theft, providing additional funding to tackle organised gangs that target retailers.

The ACS has welcomed the findings from this new inquiry which has been looking at the impact of shop theft on the retail sector since the end of the last parliament. It has been hearing from different stakeholders on ways to improve reporting, reduce reoffending, and improve retailers’ confidence in the police.

The ACS gave evidence to the Committee in September, highlighting the challenges of reporting crime, and the perceived lack of action from the police when thefts are reported, to get repeat offenders off the streets.

It says that the report recognises the role of organised crime groups that are targeting the retail sector on a regular basis, stealing products to sell on, and the importance of the Pegasus initiative in identifying prolific offenders.

In the report, the Committee outlines concern about the long-term viability of Pegasus without a renewed commitment from the Home Office. The report also welcomes measures set out by the government on the introduction of a separate offence for attacking a retail worker, and the removal of the £200 threshold for theft as a summary only offence.

ACS chief executive James Lowman says: “We strongly welcome the recommendations of the Committee which are sensible measures aimed at prioritising shop theft response both locally and nationally, as well as improving reporting rates.

“We know that millions of incidents of theft go unreported every year because retailers feel as though nothing will be done, which is a trend that we need to reverse or risk effectively decriminalising theft. Theft is a damaging crime, committed by organised groups that are stealing to order and take advantage of people struggling with the cost of living.”

The ACS says that it will continue to work with the Home Office, the police and crime commissioners to put in place the recommendations of the report.

