Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson is planning to start work by the end of summer on its 11th forecourt – a new to industry site with a 4,200sq ft shop, at the entrance of an industrial estate in Malton, North Yorkshire.

Managing director Joseph Richardson says that he was one of several parties interested in the 1.72 acre plot of land which came on the market several years ago. He decided to make the purchase, complete with planning permission, after the landlord was given the go-ahead for three drive-thru sites in the area.

Joseph expects the project will cost over £3m, including the land and four 150kW electric vehicle charging bays, and that it will be complete in early 2025.

Joseph has other forecourts in East, North and West Yorkshire, and the site is 1.5 miles from Malton town centre on the A169, just off the A64.

“With the drive-thru units, the site will be a bit of a hub for the Malton population,” said Joseph. “It also benefits from being on the junction of a roundabout, so that it will get traffic travelling eastbound and westbound on the A64 which is under-served by petrol stations”.

The forecourt, which will have a glass fronted shop, will have four grades of fuel on each island under the canopy – unleaded, super unleaded, diesel and super diesel – together with two HGV lanes for bunkered diesel and AdBlue. In the valeting area there will be three jet wash bays, as well as air, water and vacuum facilities.

The site, formerly a field, has also enough power to accommodate the EV charging hub, the third of the company’s locations selected to take the technology. Its flagship site in Goole, East Yorkshire, is being developed this summer to take a bay of eight 150kW chargers, and the company has just received planning permission for its site at Howden, East Yorkshire, for four EV chargepoints and a new rollover carwash. “We are reviewing all of our locations for EV charging,” said Joseph.

“We are delighted to secure this important strategic location which is in our existing trading locality. The site will offer all the facilities you would expect from a modern-day service station. We are now going out to tender and look forward to receiving the quotes back imminently before we start on site,” he said.