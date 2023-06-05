Plans to turn an old pub in Percy Main, North Shields, into a petrol forecourt have been met by dozens of objections from locals.

The proposed development is on the A193/Waterville Road roundabout to the west of North Shields town centre. It is currently occupied by the Redbury pub which closed in January.

The new owner, Eston Service Station Ltd, is after full planning permission to demolish and develop the site into a petrol filling station with convenience store. The proposal also includes the re-use of the two existing vehicular access points as entry and exit points for customers, fuel deliveries and shop delivery vehicles.

The proposed shop building will have a gross floor area of 340sq m, of which 240sq m will be sales space. There will also be a storage room and staff toilet.

In addition to the four pump islands, the site will have 10 parking spaces, and four secure cycle spaces will also be provided.

The proposed hours of trading for the shop and fuel sales will be 24/7, creating five full-time and 10 part-time jobs.

The objections are mostly that there are enough petrol stations in the area already; that traffic is already bad and the forecourt would cause ‘total chaos’ at the roundabout; that its presence would cause noise and fumes; and it would be a temptation to criminals.