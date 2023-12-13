A man who thought he was fit enough to drive after drinking beer, has been banned for 18 months after police spotted him driving “erratically” into a petrol station in Newtown.

According to the Powys County Times, police officers waited for Kai Tinker to come out of Rontec Snax 24 shop in Pool Road after they saw him driving “excessively quick” just before midnight on November 17. When Tinker left the shop, he saw the police car and walked away before officers stopped him and brought him back to his Vauxhall Astra.

A breath test reading later revealed that he was almost twice over the drink drive limit.

Tinker was banned from driving and ordered to pay a £276 fine, £110 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. Magistrates gave him the chance to complete a drink-drive awareness course to reduce the length of his ban.