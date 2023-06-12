A man has been jailed for 24 weeks at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court after undertaking a series of drive-offs on forecourts across Hampshire.

According to The News, Gary Anderson was charged with 10 ‘making off without payment’ offences.

These included Woolmer Service Station on May 6 and May 13, and Bordon Service Station on May 28, which are both owned by the Garner Group. Director Tim Garner said the police were very proactive in this case. “We are pleased that the police progressed the offences to a successful court conviction,” he added. Both the Garner forecourts use the Forecourt Eye security system to help deter and deal with drive-offs.

Other forecourts targeted by Anderson included Tesco in Aldershot and Eastleigh, Morrisons in Horndean, the Elettra Avenue petrol station in Waterlooville and Liphook Service Station.