St Helens Borough Council has received a planning application for change of use from car sales to car wash at Southworth Road in Newton Le Willows.

The applicant has also applied for retrospective planning permission for the erection of a canopy, WC facility and external alterations to a Portacabin and storage building.

The application says: “There is no need for wide consultations on this application, it relates to a change of use from car sales to a car wash facility on a site that has had vehicle activities for a number of years.

“Discussions have taken place between the applicant and the Planning Department in respect to the re-use for car wash activity and it has been confirmed that planning permission is required for the retention of a covered area used to carry out vehicle valeting and detailing.”

The proposal is to retain the existing cabins and the covered area, which is all located on the south-east part of the site.

The car wash area is in the middle of the site and has a concrete surface with central drainage to the rear sequential drain system.

The application says if there is a need under Building Control for a ‘grey water’ collection and treatment or a sustainable drain system (SUDS) then a suitably qualified designer and installer will be appointed. Such a system would be an ‘on site treatment system’ prior to discharge to public sewers. It has been confirmed by the applicant that the drain system at the site is correct for the car wash facility.

The front of the site has location poles for signage that may be subject to a separate planning application.

The site has two permanent members of staff but the application says this will likely increase to three or four subject to cash wash demands and seasonal changes. It is open every day from 9am to 6pm.