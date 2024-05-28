A disqualified driver who repeatedly stole fuel from a petrol station in Fontwell, West Sussex, has been jailed for four months.

John Ward was charged with 14 counts of making off without payment and two counts of driving while disqualified. The estimated value of the fuel thefts was more than £1,800.

At Lewes Crown Court he admitted the charges and was sentenced to four months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

The court heard how the thefts dated back to January 30, 2022, and continued through to January 24 this year. CCTV showed Ward using the petrol station and filling up different vehicles each time. He would sometimes switch number plates on the vehicles.

Speaking after the case, investigating officer PC Darren Triggs from Chichester Response Investigation Team said: “Over a two-year period Ward repeatedly helped himself to fuel. He was already disqualified from driving for a range of offences including dangerous driving, careless driving and driving without insurance.

“We know that Ward’s repetitive thefts have an impact on businesses and on the public, so we were determined to identify him and arrest him. We are pleased that a frequent offender has been taken off our roads and off the streets.”