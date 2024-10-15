Plans to demolish a former Esso garage and replace it with six new houses have been rejected by Winchester City Council.

Maxwell Homes Winchester wanted to knock down the service station on Winchester Road in Bishops Waltham and replace it with six houses with at least four bedrooms each. The site is currently being used as a hand car wash.

In its application, Maxwell Homes said the structures on the site were old and redundant and needed to demolished. “They form part of an old petrol station and do not contribute to the conservation area. The buildings are not capable of being adapted and need to be cleared in order to construct new dwellings.”

In its decision letter, Winchester City Council said that the proposed development’s scale, height, layout and design, would not successfully integrate with the locality and would result in “unacceptable harm” to the area.

It also cited concerns over noise and landscaping as reasons to reject the application.

The applicant now has six months in which to appeal.