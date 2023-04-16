MFG has applied for permission to keep its Texaco MFG Bromyard site in Herefordshire open 24 hours a day.

Previous owner of the site, SGN, received planning permission in 2021 to redevelop the shop and expand the forecourt on the proviso that it traded from 7am to 10pm. However, MFG says refurbishment at the site which included rebranding the store as a Budgens and expanding the off licence and food-to-go offer necessitate 24-hour trading.

The application is currently with Herefordshire Council and comments can be made until May 12.

Meanwhile, according to the Ledbury Reporter, Bromyard’s only other forecourt – Top Garage on the A465, is likely to be redeveloped for housing pending approval of a revised planning application.