MFG has submitted plans to knockdown and rebuild its Prizet North site on the A591 at Helsington near Kendal in Cumbria.

The plans include the demolition of existing buildings, the removal of the existing Shell canopy and pump islands. In their place will be a bigger store (going from 181sq m to 300sq m) a new canopy, pump islands and installation of two underground fuel tanks (80,0000ltr and 75,000ltr). In addition there will be a new EV charging hub with six chargers under a canopy and associated infrastructure, a new jet wash, bin store and more car parking (increasing from the current three spaces to eight).