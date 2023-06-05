The average price of diesel fell by 12ppl in May, making for the largest cut ever seen by the RAC since it began tracking fuel prices in 2000.

RAC Fuel Watch data shows diesel fell from 158.91ppl to 146.99ppl, while petrol reduced by 3ppl from 146.35ppl to 143.26ppl.

May was the seventh consecutive month in which pump prices fell. This means diesel is now 52ppl lower than the all-time high of 199ppl last summer and unleaded is 48ppl lower than its record of 191.5ppl.

Although the reduction in the price of diesel is record-breaking, the RAC argues that it is both long overdue and less than it should be, given the wholesale price of diesel has been lower than petrol for 10 weeks.

After repeatedly calling for lower prices for months, the motoring organisation points out that the price cuts have come in the two weeks following the Competition and Markets Authority’s announcement that it would be interviewing supermarket bosses about why their fuel margins have increased significantly compared with four years ago.

The RAC believes diesel is still too expensive and points out the price of a litre in Northern Ireland is just 138.49p – 8.5ppl less than than the average across the whole of the UK.

It states that May’s record single-month diesel price reduction was clearly led by the big four supermarkets as they brought their prices down by nearly 14ppl (13.73ppl) to the point where a litre now costs an average of 142.96p (down from 156.69p). But they only shaved 2.4ppl off petrol (142.96ppl to 140.57ppl) in contrast to the UK average which reduced by 3ppl.

Asda finished May selling the cheapest diesel among the major retailers at 143ppl – yet this is still 4.5ppl more than the average across all forecourts in Northern Ireland, whether run by supermarkets or not. It also had the lowest price petrol at 139.89ppl – almost identical to the price being paid by drivers in Northern Ireland where supermarkets aren’t as dominant in fuel retailing.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “After calling for big pump price cuts for weeks we were pleased to see that May was the month where this finally happened. The fact it appears to have been prompted by the Competition and Markets Authority’s mid-month announcement about weakening competition in fuel retailing is surely not a coincidence.

“A 12ppl reduction in the price of diesel in one month is something we haven’t seen in nearly 23 years of monitoring prices. But despite this, it’s still galling to see that a litre of diesel is 8.5p cheaper in Northern Ireland than it is in the rest of the UK. This points to a more transparent and competitive fuel market there, something drivers in the rest of the UK would very much like to see, particularly with money being so tight in the cost-of-living crisis.

“We’re sure retailers in Northern Ireland are still making money – they’ve just done the right thing for their customers by moving prices down as wholesale costs have fallen. The fact supermarkets have less of a stranglehold on fuel retailing there may have something to do with it. This point is demonstrated by the fact that the average price of diesel there is 1.5ppl cheaper than petrol. While the cost of wholesale diesel is currently 6ppl lower than petrol, at least it’s the right way round in Northern Ireland.

“What’s happened to the price of diesel in May will no doubt give the CMA something to think about. We strongly hope the pump price reductions continue as they should. If greater transparency returns to the market we ought to be heading for an average diesel price of 137ppl, similar to what drivers are paying in Northern Ireland – and a price the UK as a whole hasn’t seen since September 2021.”