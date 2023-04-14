Morrisons is offering 5p off every litre at its fuel pumps to customers who spend £35 in store or online until Sunday 23rd April.

Qualifying customers will receive a coupon which can be redeemed at any one of Morrisons 340 petrol stations across the UK until Monday 1st May.

Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, said: “We know that fuel remains a significant cost for many households and so this offer aims to help budgets go a little further. It is the third time we have run it this year and alongside our in-store price cuts demonstrates our commitment to helping our customers with their household bills.”