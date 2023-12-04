Motorway services operator Moto, and sustainable energy company Gridserve, have installed six new ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging points to Moto Exeter, described as ”the largest high power superhub” in the UK.

The latest installations are part of Moto’s ongoing nationwide declared effort to transform access to charging facilities and reduce range anxiety for EV motorists and marks an additional 12 chargers added to the site in the past six months.

This year Moto and Gridserve have added 106 ultra-rapid EV chargers across 12 sites to Moto’s UK network.

The new facilities will be available to drivers travelling in and around Southwest England and will provide visitors with the option of 56 ultra-rapid charging points as Moto continues to promote greener choices to road users.

In line with the rest of Moto’s charging locations, all Gridserve ultra-rapid charging points will be supplied with 100% net-zero carbon energy, accept contactless payment and can deliver up to 100 miles of range in less than 10 minutes. To maximise accessibility, they have also been designed to feature both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors and provide at least one extra-wide accessible bay for every six EV charging spaces.

At the end of August 2023, there were 48,450 electric vehicle charging points across the UK at 29,062 charging locations representing a 42% increase in the total number of devices since August 2022.

Moto chief executive, Ken McMeikan, said: “We’re constantly looking to develop our network of EV charging stations which is why I’m absolutely delighted to announce the installation of six new chargers at Moto Exeter, taking our total number to 56 ultra-rapid chargers. This opening is yet another demonstration of the strength of Moto’s leading ultra-rapid charger roll out and our ongoing commitment to revolutionising the EV charging experience for EV drivers on the UK’s motorway network with capacity, reliability, simplicity and speed.”

Toddington Harper, CEO of Gridserve, said: “We are so excited to be expanding the Gridserve Electric Highway even further with these new charge points. The expansion of Moto Exeter is vital for our continued efforts to support the UK’s busiest Motorway Service Areas in delivering EV charging facilities. We will continue to deliver High Power charging at the speed and scale needed to give drivers the confidence to switch to electric.”