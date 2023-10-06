Moto Rugby services on the M6 has been rated the best motorway services for the second year running in a usersurvey by the independent transport watchdog, Transport Focus.

The organisation spoke to more than 30,000 visitors at 120 motorway services in Great Britain about their views on the toilets, customer service, value of the food and drink and EV charging facilities.

In the sixth year of the survey, motorway services have performed well with 94% of visitors satisfied with their visit, up from 93% in 2022.

Moto’s Rugby in Warwickshire was awarded the best rated motorway services with 100% of visitors satisfied. As the newest site in the country, Rugby was rated highly for its food and drink, toilets and friendly staff.

Welcome Break’s Hartshead Moor East on the M62 was lowest rated for overall satisfaction (84%) and visitors said they were least likely to recommend it to a friend. It should be noted that work to refurbish the toilets at Hartshead Moor East was underway during the survey period and portable toilets were in place.

In Scotland Roadchef’s Annandale Water was the highest rated services (99%) and Welcome Break Sarn Park was the highest rated in Wales (96%).

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: “Our survey shows motorway services offer a great experience with friendly and helpful staff and provide drivers with the opportunity to rest, relax and take a break before continuing their journey. “But there is still room for improvement, including making sure the range of food and drink on offer is good value for money for visitors as cost-of-living increases continue to bite.”

Key findings

• 92% of visitors were satisfied with the toilets (up from 88% in 2022).

• More than nine in 10 visitors said staff at the services were helpful and friendly.

• Value for money continues to be an area for improvement – nearly two-thirds (64%) of visitors thought the food or drink available to eat in represented value for money and six in 10 (57%) thought the takeaway food was good value for money.

• Stopping at services has a positive impact on drivers’ mood. Three in 10 visitors (30%) arrived at services saying they felt tired, stressed or frustrated. This went down to 5% feeling tired, stressed or frustrated after stopping at the services.

• EV users were the least satisfied overall at 89%, followed by HGV drivers at 90%.

• Around two thirds of disabled users said that services catered well for their impairment, which leaves room for improvement by operators.

Across the country investment by operators is continuing to make a difference for road users. Birchanger Green (Welcome Break) has seen the biggest increase in overall satisfaction, up from 83% in 2022 to 96% in 2023.

Transport Focus uses the survey to make the case for improvements and help operators focus on the things that matter most to visitors. When Transport Focus started measuring motorway service visitor satisfaction in 2017, the lowest overall satisfaction score at any site was 62%. In 2023 the lowest site score was 84%.

Smith added: “The survey data shows that visitors have noticed these improvements and the investment by motorway service operators over the last seven years since we started the survey. In 2017 six out of 10 motorway services scored 90% or more for overall visitor satisfaction, in 2023 more than 90% of services have this high level of satisfaction.”