Sky News is reporting that Top 50 Indie motorway services operator Moto, will go up for auction later this year.

Moto’s owners – CVC Capital Partners and the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), which have jointly owned Moto since 2015 – have apparently hired Rothschild to oversee an auction of the company.

City sources told Sky News that Moto could be worth as much as £3bn, depending on the level of competition among prospective buyers.

Moto currently sits at number nine in the Top 50 Indies list with 48 sites.

It has invested heavily in EV charging and by the end of last year had 547 charging bays across 37 of its sites.

In addition, Moto’s Rugby site claimed first prize, for the second year running, in the Motorway Service User Survey, receiving 100% visitor satisfaction and beating 119 Motorway Service Areas across the UK to the top spot.