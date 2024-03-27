National Highways has requested that a decision on a new application for a services and rest area at a site near the A1 at Morpeth be delayed until August 1.

The organisation has voiced concerns over noise and boundaries. In a letter to Northumberland County Council, National Highways said it needed more information about the proposed acoustic barrier. It also wants more details about the boundaries given that the on-site accommodation will likely involve parties that include children and, possibly, dogs.

The planning application from GH Group (2018) Ltd is for the Stannington Leisure Project, which comprises a service station and rest area consisting of a cafe (278m2), farm shop (201m2), 18 x two-bed holiday lodges, two x one-bed holiday lodges, 63 car parking spaces including eight disabled places, two mobile home parking spaces, eight motorcycle spaces, 14 bicycle spaces, 26 EV charging points, PV array, forest and toddler playground and associated landscape improvements. The applicants say it will be “a true tourist and leisure attraction at the gateway to Northumberland and the route further north”.

The site is bordered to the west by the A1 dual carriageway running north-south and directly to the east, by a short section of the old Great North Road (the former A1) which also provides access into the site itself.

National Highways, which has responsibility for the A1 has requested that the council not proceed to the next stage until August 1 or ‘until all information is assessed and any issues of concern have been resolved to National Highways’ satisfaction, whichever is the earlier’.