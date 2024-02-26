East Coast Fuels has been given planning permission to build a new forecourt on land between Ballee Road East and the M2 at Ballymena.

The 3.8 hectare site will have a filling station and shop, drive-thru restaurant, internet cafe as well as EV fast charging and parking including HGV spaces.

There will be 32 car parking spaces near the forecourt and shop, and a further 132 spaces near the drive-thru restaurant and internet café.

Speaking at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s planning committee meeting, councillors said it was an ideal location for the filling station and that the EV charging points were much needed as well as the jobs that the site would bring.