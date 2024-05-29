Planning permission has been granted for the development of a petrol filling station, restaurant with drive-thru facility, hotel and pub at land next to Glandulas Farm Caravan Park, in Newtown, Powys.

The application was submitted to Powys County Council in February last year by Melrose Brothers, but only granted this month.

The plans are for a single storey petrol filling station building, with a footprint of approximately 500m2; a single storey drive-thru coffee shop (approximately 200m2); a two-storey pub and restaurant (approximately 400m2 ); and a four-storey hotel (approximately . 500m2. There will be a single access point off Llanidloes Road.

The forecourt plans include separate HGV fuelling facilities but no EV charging. In response to queries about this, the developers said the plans were just an outline at this stage and EV charging may well be considered.

It is estimated that the development will create 78 full-time and 39 part-time jobs.