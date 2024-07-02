Gridserve has launched a new app aimed at bringing added benefits and features to regular and new customers.

To celebrate the launch, Gridserve is offering 20% off charging all summer (offer ends 00:01 October 1, 2024) when paying through the app. This can be used across over 190 locations on the Gridserve Electric Highway, including the Electric Forecourts, Electric Super Hubs at motorway service areas and Electric Retail Hubs at locations such as Dobbies.

The new app will help users find the best charging location which then can be navigated to through Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze. The app has real-time, up-to-date availability statuses on all charging locations. Once at the chosen Gridserve charger, the app can be used to securely pay for the session.

While charging, users will be able to monitor their charge, see their charging curves and track when their vehicle will be ready to continue on its journey.

Gridserve says the new app will make getting a receipt easier too. Following the end of the charging session, receipts will be automatically emailed to the user’s chosen email along with a charging summary. The user’s 12 previous charging sessions can also be stored on their account.

To ensure a reliable experience across the app, rigorous testing has been undertaken at the Gridserve Innovation and Operations Centre in Swindon.

Rebecca Trebble, chief customer experience officer at Gridserve, said: “We have listened to our users and made it easier to receive receipts as we look to constantly improve our service. With 20% off charging across our locations this summer, it’s the perfect time to utilise the network and the app for a summer adventure.”

Gridserve says it is continuing the expansion of high power chargers across the UK with new locations along with upgrading previous locations. Over 160 charging bays have been installed so far this year with many more currently in construction. The company currently has over 190 locations with over 1,400 charging bays.

The new app is available now from the Apple App Store or Google Play.