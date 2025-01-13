Nisa has followed competitor Bestway in announcing that it is removing its £3.66 fuel levy on deliveries to its mainland UK retail partners, in what it describes as a “major boost” for them.

The fuel levy, which was first introduced in January 2022, was removed on Friday January 10, to help its retailers manage high operating costs.

Katie Secretan, Nisa’s retail & sales director, says: “Retailers continue to be faced with increasing operating costs, and alongside the highly competitive convenience market, this is causing further erosion to their profit margins.

”It’s our absolute priority to drive more value for our partners, and the removal of this charge will allow our retailers to invest these vital funds into their businesses, so they can continue to serve their communities for years to come.”

To further support its retailers, Nisa is continuing its Mega Deals pricing campaign into 2025, which it says gives access to weekly “market-leading prices” across footfall driving products. Since it was launched in October 2022 to help partners capitalise on the festive trading period, Mega Deals has featured more than 200 products.

Secretan adds: “Our goal is to ensure Nisa retailers remain well-stocked with the most popular and in demand products, at the best price on the market, to drive footfall and sales and ultimately increase their profitability.”