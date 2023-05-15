The Swan Service Station on the A644 Huddersfield Road at Mirfield, which opened in April, is already trading ahead of target according to BP.

Owned by Salim and Mumtaz Patel, the new-to-industry forecourt sits on the site of the former Swan pub. Supplied by BP, its fuel volumes have already reached 85,000 litres per week and it is well on target to become a 4mlpa-plus site.

The Nisa Local store is also trading well thanks to its Coop range, its Costa Express offer and the Patels’ own brand Grab&Go food-to-go range which includes India cuisine. The site also has an outdoor seating area and valeting bay.

Feedback from locals about the new site has been excellent.

Ridwan Patel, area retail manager – dealer operations – at BP, said: “This is one of the best NTI developments I have seen in my career and is a great win for BP. This is great news for people of Mirfield and Dewsbury where not only will the customers have access to a great shop offering, but it is also the first site in Mirfield to provide two super-fast BP Pulse EV chargers alongside fuel. We look forward to growing our relationship with Salim and Mumtaz on all future developments.”

Salim has nearly 40 years’ experience in the retail industry and The Swan is his third forecourt project. He said he was motivated to open a store on the site between Mirfield and Dewsbury as he saw there was a need for a forecourt off the M62. “We kept the old signage for the pub and restored it… because this is important for the local community.”

The store officially launched on April 25 with an event which was supported by Nisa, BP and Red Bull.

Explaining why he chose Nisa, Salim said: “I have found their product range is really good, especially the Co-op own brand products, as it is a very strong brand. I really wanted my local area to have access to competitive pricing, but also a strong brand. That’s why I chose Nisa.”

Victoria Lockie, head of retail at Nisa, said: “The Swan in Mirfield is a perfect example of how retailers can create a community hub by operating multi-faceted store offering a variety of services. It is great to see that the local community have got behind the store and have supported Salim’s work. The availability of Co-op own brand has meant that Nisa stores, such as The Swan, can offer high quality own brand items at competitive pricing.”