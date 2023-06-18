Top 50 Indie NTS Group has successfully completed the acquisition of two sites: Texaco at Commercial Road in Hereford and Texaco in Church Road, Penryn.

Currently, the Texaco in Penryn is temporarily closed for renovations and expansion. NTS Group is investing £350k to treble the size of the shop from its existing 500sq ft to 1,650sq ft.

The refurbishment will include a complete refit of the shop which will open with several new additions including Costa Coffee, a bakery with a milkshake machine and an extensive selection of vape products.

The planned reopening date for the site is July 28.

The acquisitions take the Group’s number of petrol stations up to 24 and it also has a standalone convenience store.