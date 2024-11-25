Craven Park Service Station, a resilient, four pump Total Energies forecourt in Harlesden, Northwest London, is up for sale after nearly 30 years of ownership by three business partners.

Parimal Patel, Yogesh Chag and Rohitkumar Patel now wish to take a step back and plan for their future retirement, says business property adviser Christie & Co, which is marketing the 4,609sq ft site at a guide price of £2.75 million.

Located on Church Road, eight miles from the centre of the capital and just over 2.5 miles from Wembley Stadium, the forecourt benefits from commuter and local trade, generating a 2.1 mlpa fuel volume. It has a Londis convenience shop, a jet wash bay and some water machines, giving it a total turnover in excess of £3.3 million.

Shortly after acquiring the former Jet service station in August 1994, the partners encountered a challenging price war, which Parimal Patel said led to the closure of many independent retailers. “Despite that, we persevered, successfully navigating through difficult times to make Craven Park Service Station a thriving business.

“In 2002, we redeveloped the site extensively, expanding the shop significantly while maintaining the forecourt operations. Since then, we have continued to grow this profitable business, and there remains substantial potential for further development.

”After nearly three decades of dedication to this enterprise, there is now an opportunity for a new owner to elevate the business further.”

Oliver Guppy, business agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, adds: “Craven Park Service station is perfectly located on a busy arterial road in a densely populated area, offering good levels of business for fuel sales and store sales. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to acquire a well-established site, and also presents further opportunities subject to planning.”