The LCC Group has submitted plans for a new Go petrol station on the site of the old Riverside Filling Station in Newry Road, Camlough, County Armagh.

The LCC Group wants to demolish the existing PFS structure and redevelop the site to accommodate a new forecourt and 5,000sq ft shop.

The permission is for four dual-sided fuel stands to allow for eight pump bays, which will be covered by a canopy. The forecourt canopy proposed is finished in dark grey aluminium with columns to match.

There would be car parking comprising 50 spaces for staff and customers. There would also be disabled parking right at the front of the shop.

The shop building would consist of a smooth-cast render in white with a small section finished in a timber effect laminated board, with double-glazed PPC aluminium curtain walling and door. Plans include an ATM in the front wall of the shop.

There would also be outdoor seating and a bike stand.