Leicestershire police investigating a report of robbery at a petrol station in Narborough Road, Leicester have released an image of a woman they want to speak to.

At around 7.20pm on Sunday April 2, a woman went into the petrol station and put bottles of wine into a bag she was carrying. When she was challenged by members of staff, she made verbal threats towards them and left on foot.

It is believed the woman may have also stolen items from the same petrol station on March 29, when she was in the company of an unknown man, who is also pictured.

Detective Constable Sally Harrold, the investigating officer, said: “From enquiries carried out since the incident occurred, I believe the two people pictured may have information that could help my investigation. If you know who they are, or one of those people is you, then please get in touch.”

You can pass on information by visiting the Leicestershire police website and quoting reference 23*204092 or calling 101.

Essex appeal

Essex police want to speak to the man pictured above in connection with an investigation into theft from the BP service station in Radford Way, Billericay.

Food worth a three-figure sum has been taken across three incidents since March 20.

They are after any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident.

Any contact needs to quote the crime reference number 42/69792/23.