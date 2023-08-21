Detectives investigating a robbery at the Esso EG site in Knutsford have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

At around 8.45pm on Wednesday August 2, a man entered the site on Toft Road carrying a screwdriver and demanded money.

The suspect then made off in the direction of Beggarmans Lane with a quantity of cash.

He was described as around 6’2” tall, dressed all in black, wearing a black beanie hat, a black mask and black sunglasses.

Detective Constable Gina Volp said: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we have now released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries.

“This must have been a shocking incident for staff that evening and we are doing all we can to trace the person responsible.

“If you recognise the man in the CCTV image or saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident which could aid our investigation, please get in touch with us.

“I would also like to appeal directly to the man in the CCTV image to contact us.”

If you have any information, contact Cheshire Police via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101, quoting 23000704591.