Officers from Hampshire Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to following an incident where a man working at a forecourt was racially abused.

The incident happened at The Forge Garage, Fareham Road, Wickham, on Monday 18 September at around 11.10pm.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was working when a man came in and said he didn’t have the means to pay. He then became aggressive towards the victim and racially abusive.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help in identifying him.

He is described as being a white man, aged between 35 and 40, with an average build, and short hair. He is also described as having tattoos on his arms. He was wearing a pink t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230382024. Or they can submit details online via the Hampshire Police website.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.