New plans have been submitted for a former forecourt site in Fradley, on the A38 in Staffordshire, after previous plans were rejected.

According to Lichfield Council records, a Mr Saba of Miles Retail Ltd submitted plans for Bell Bridge Garage in November 2022, which were refused in April of this year.

There were two reasons for the refusal: insufficient evidence to demonstrate that the development would not cause detrimental impact to the surrounding roads; and, given that the plans were for a 24-hour petrol station, it was decided that this would detrimentally affect the living conditions of residents within nearby properties.

In documents in support of the latest proposal, it says: “The revised scheme simply seeks to revive the former petrol filling station without changing the site layout or increasing the size of the retail unit and as such, highways and amenity concerns ought not to be matters in dispute.”

The site currently comprises a dilapidated canopy and single storey buildings. Planning consent is being sought for ‘alterations’, new bay parking and landscaping.