Rontec, the UK’s second biggest independent forecourt operator, has renewed its contract with Booker Retail Partners (BRP) to supply its Shop N Drive estate for another five years.

Rontec chairman Sir Gerald Ronson said: “As one of the leading players in the UK forecourt industry, we are pleased to extend our relationship with Booker Retail Partners and continue to work with them, to supply goods to our Shop N Drive stores.

”Our priority is ensuring that our customers can access the brands they trust when they are out on the road, Booker Retail Partners is one of our core wholesale partners. We have worked with them across our network since 2015. We look forward to continuing this collaboration for many years to come.”

Booker chief executive Andrew Yaxley said: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the Rontec team for another five years. Shop N Drive was the first national forecourt chain we supplied and as they head towards their 60th anniversary, we look forward to offering them the best choice, price and srvice for many years to come.”