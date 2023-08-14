A man is in a critical condition and another man sustained serious injuries after an assault at the Premier Meredith Service Station in Ipswich in the early hours of Sunday, August 13.

Police were called to the BP garage on Norwich Road just before 12:25am on August 13, to reports that two men had been injured following an altercation on the forecourt. The suspect was said to have left the scene in a white vehicle.

Police attended and located two men, both aged in their 40s, with head injuries. One man was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition. The second man was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment having sustained serious injuries.

Following enquiries, a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. A 31-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She also was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Witnesses, or anyone with information related to this incident, are asked to contact police quoting crime reference 37/47030/23