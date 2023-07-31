Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go has been busy supporting Pride in Hull. The company says its team members have been more keen than ever to get involved and support the LGBTQ+ community by celebrating the progress we see today, and thanking the trailblazers who fought to achieve it.

As a proud partner of the event, Sewell joined many other local businesses on the new parade route. Around 50 people from its stores took part in the parade, armed with whistles and wearing rainbow outfits.

Sewell on the go donated water for the parade’s Welfare Area, a place to help anyone who was feeling a little worse for wear or in need of some respite from the party.

During June and July, Sewell on the go stores have been decorated with all things rainbow – from bunting to rainbow flags as well as with new, large permanent outdoor flags, to show that the stores are allies to the LGBTQ+ community.

Sewell on the go says activity around the parade is not all it does to support Pride in Hull. “Our stores are places of safe refuge for anyone who needs help – we’re open 24/7/365, and we’re available to provide assistance to anyone who needs it, just ask a team member for help,” says its website.

In addition, the Sewell Group regularly holds diversity and inclusion training with Andy Train, the co-vice chair and creative director at Pride in Hull. Sewell says the training not only educates its teams on gender identification and sexuality, but also how to safely support someone if they are experiencing a hate crime.