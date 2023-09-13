Top 50 Indie Sewell Retail more than doubled its pre-tax profits last year, achieving £1.819m for the year to December 31 2022, compared with £861,000 the previous year.

Its annual accounts, which have just been published, also show that turnover was £62.1m, up £5m on the figure for 2021.

The company’s directors were paid a total of £529,000, compared with £736,000 the previous year, and the highest paid director received £177,000 plus £18,000 pension contribution (£185,000 and £12,000 in 2021).

In the strategic report with the accounts, the company noted: “The directors have a proactive strategy toward site acquisitions and new site developments, and are keen to continue to grow the business.

“The company acquired an investment property during April 2022. This property is of strategic importance and opens up a number of different opportunities for the business, ensuring that the business has a portfolio of sites that are fit for the future.”

In the most recent Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies, published in March this year, Sewell Retail, which trades as Sewell on the go, was ranked 19th with 13 BP-branded sites.