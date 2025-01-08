The owners of Cousins Bros – a large forecourt specialising in vehicle repair work and secondhand car sales – are looking for a buyer to add a “bit of sparkle” to the South Devon business which has been in their family since 1936.

The Pace petrol station, just off the A38, on the Plymouth Road between Plymouth and Torquay, has two fuel islands with four nozzles supplying unleaded and diesel, along with a customer shop, reception and office. The site also includes four workshops with operational ramps, offering MOTs and servicing, as well as a car sales area and a former vehicle showroom. There is also plenty customer parking.

Jan Cousins, who has been running the business since her husband John stepped away during the covid pandemic, says that locals have been “crying out” for them to introduce a convenience store. She says that although there is a small shop selling snacks and car care products onsite, the showroom, which has room for four cars, could be converted to offer a wide range of groceries.

While aware of the opportunity, with the nearest convenience store being a couple of miles away in South Brent, she said that with herself aged 76, and her husband aged 80, the couple are now keen to hand the business over “to relax and play golf”.

The rural business was originally set up by her husband’s father and uncle. In its heyday it was a Ford dealer selling new vehicles. That stopped around 13 years ago, and the business now gets most of its income as an MOT centre, as well as secondhand car sales. Fuel output is currently minimal at 140,000 litres per annum, but with scope to develop this believes Cousins.

“We have loved it and have lovely returning customers, but we now don’t want the hassle,” she says. “It would be great if we could find somebody with a bit more sparkle to invest in the site and bring it back to when we were flying.”

Her husband John Cousins adds: “My wife Jan and I have had an enjoyable life running the family business for 56 years, but the time has now come for us to retire. We will not only miss our customers, but the friends they have become.

“We have had an amazing time running Cousins Bros petrol and service station, having been originally established in 1936 by our father, before we took the reins in 1968. It has been wonderful serving the local and wider community with their new vehicle, servicing and MOT needs, alongside the petrol station.”

Matthew McFarlane, business agent at Christie & Co who is managing the sale, says: “This is a fabulous business and property, which is perfect for a new operator to take over and make their own.

”Since opening in 1936 the business has been run by the same family, and this is the first time this property has come to the market. The business has a strong turnover and a variety of revenue streams, from car servicing and MOTs to car sales, fuel sales and shop sales. With the opportunity to marry up the freehold, it represents a great chance for a new operator to continue developing this business into the future.”

McFarlane says that he is open to offers for the business which has 11 years remaining on its lease. Typically, he says, an operation like this would reach around four times its EBITDA, which in this case is £95,000. There is also the option to purchase the freehold for a further £150,000.