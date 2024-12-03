Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted during an altercation, which spilled onto a petrol station forecourt.

Police were called after reports of people fighting at the Texaco forecourt in Westdale Lane East, Carlton at around 11.30pm on November 2. It’s believed a man was assaulted in the street before the public order incident moved onto the forecourt.

The 42-year-old victim was found with extensive bleeding and swelling to his face following the incident and was taken to hospital.

Following inquiries, officers arrested a 46-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of affray. They were both subsequently released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Despite the arrests, investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or has dashcam or mobile phone footage which could aid them with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Adam Evans, of Nottinghamshire Police, says “This assault happened on a busy street. We believe there will be people who were in the vicinity who may have information which could help us with our investigation.

“I’m encouraging them to come forward to help us get to the bottom of what happened. Any piece of information, no matter how big or small, might help us in taking appropriate action against those involved.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 802 of 2 November, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.