ACS (Association of Convenience Stores) is calling on convenience retailers to share their experience of retail crime over the past 12 months by taking part in its 2023 Crime Survey, which includes a special section on forecourt crime.

The survey looks at the impact that retail crime has on local shops and colleagues – at the number of incidents and the cost that those incidents have had on the business.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Crime is one of the biggest concerns for our sector and has a significant and long-lasting impact on the businesses, colleagues and communities involved.

“We are calling on retailers to take part in our annual Crime Survey which forms a vital part of our research and helps us provide the government with an accurate picture of the scale and impact of retail crime on our sector.”

The findings of the survey will inform the 2023 Crime Report, which will be launched on June 21 in London at ACS’s Crime Seminar.

All responses will be strictly confidential. The crime survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ACSCrime23. And the forecourt questions can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ACSForecourtCrime23

The deadline for responses is March 31.