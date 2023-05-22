A man who admitted driving off without paying for his fuel at a Sainsbury’s petrol station three times in a month, told a court he had tried to pay on three more occasions.

According to Brighton and Hove News, Paul Roper is accused of stealing a total of £239.19 from the Sainsbury’s on the Old Shoreham Road between December 15, 2022 and January 14 this year.

Roper, from Guildford, Surrey, pleaded guilty to three of the thefts on December 16 and 31, and January 14.

But he said when he left without paying on December 15, January 7 and 12, it was because he had tried to pay but the machine wasn’t working.

At Brighton Magistrates Court his case was adjourned until a trial on October 30.